Friday Night Lights: Pete Carlson's Player of the Year Nominees

KMIR is proud to team up with Pete Carlson’s Golf & Tennis to name our Friday Night Lights "Player of the Year".

With All-League selections announced, the 2017 local high school football season is officially in the books. With that, it’s time to announce our Pete Calrson’s Player of the Year. We’ve dug through stats, compared performances, talked with coaches and narrowed the field from our 12 Players of the Week to only 4 Players of the Year nominees. In no order, here are the nominees.

Marques Prior, Rancho Mirage ATH: The senior all-around player lead the De Anza League in scoring with 170 points averaging 14 per game and finished the season with 28 total touchdowns. Helped his team have the longest local postseason run...making it all the way to the CIF-SS semifinals. Prior ran for 1,852 yards and racked up 28 total touchdowns, leading the league in scoring. Defensively, he made 52 tackles, intercepted 3 passes, and forced 2 fumbles. Prior has been with the Rattlers football program since its birth. Prior only missed one full game in his 4 year career as a starter due to a concussion. Prior was named the De Anza League Special Teams MVP.

Manny Sepulveda, Palm Desert RB: The senior helped the Aztecs seal their first outright league title since 2005, going undefeated in the Desert Valley League. Sepulveda lead the DVL in scoring with 108 points, having 18 total touchdowns. He also lead his team in rushing yards with 224 carries on 1,199 yards. Sepulveda landed a spot on the All-DVL First Team.

Manny Ridge, Desert Mirage RB: As a junior, Ridge lead the entire Coachella Valley in total rushing yards. Ridge rushed for 2,197 yards, averaging 244 yards per game. Any team that faced the Rams was calling his number, yet he still managed to rack up the stats. Ridge lead his team in 5 categories, one being scoring, with 17 total touchdowns. Ridge is an All-De Anza First Teamer.

Armando Deniz, Coachella Valley QB: The senior lead the Arabs to their first league title in 40 years. He's a guy that gets it done on the ground and in the air. He lead the valley in passing yards with 3,289 yards, threw 25 touchdowns, and ran 13 in himself. Deniz is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the valley. Deniz was named De Anza Offense MVP for the second year in a row.

Voting runs until 11:59 pm on December 10th and the winner will be announced on KMIR News at 6:00 p.m. on December 11th.