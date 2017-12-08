Indio Company Invents New Modular Housing

A new way to build homes is being developed out of Indio. It's called the genesis system and it is a form of modular housing. Guy Assif of Quadrow Specialty Environments helped designed the buildings. Assif said the new way of construction is speedy. "We can put together a house in about two weeks," he said. It's also easy to transport. "We can pack an entire 1,000 square foot house into a 40-yard container and ship it all out."

Related: Home Severely Damaged by Fire in Indio

Assif said the materials they use to construct the houses can withstand almost anything. "It's a steel frame, so it's stronger. It gives you a durable house that will withstand fires," he explained.

A standard 480 square foot one bedroom costs about $60,000. "That'll give you a kitchen, nice size living space, and a laundry room," Assif said.

Quadrow Specialty Environments is hoping these houses can help those in need. "The blessing would be to help as many people. We got to alleviate a lot of housing issues," Toshi Ghalebi with Quadrow said.

The city of Indio is already looking at them as a possibility for affordable housing. "There's some good opportunities looking for possibly homelessness is a big problem for us. Maybe over at Martha's Village, we could partner with that," Glenn Miller with the city of Indio said.

Others have also expressed interest for affordable housing. "This gentle man is creating 19 units of affordable housing, two stories, and given us the design to put in for him in Cathedral City," Ali Baba Farzaneh with Quadrow said.

Assif said he hopes this style of building catches on. "We're offering a system that is quick, that is reliable, that is safe, that is environmentally friendly and very cost effective."