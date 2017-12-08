College Of The Desert Provides Free Pop-Up Playground in Coachella

College of the Desert's Early Childhood Education program will provide a free pop-up playground for children up to age 10 and their families on Saturday morning. The event will also serve as a children's book drive.

What: COD Early Childhood Education students helping children develop physical, language, and, thinking skills through play.

When: 9am-12pm, Saturday December 9th

Where: Coachella Veterans Park, 1515 6th Street, Coachella

More Info: The public pop-up playground will feature recycled materials that will help develop physical, language, and thinking skills for children up to age 10 who will learn through play and under the tutalage of COD's Early Childhood Education students.

The event - featuring art, physical, math, and science activities - will show families and the community how free or inexpensive materials can develop such skills in children.

The pop-up playground will also serve as a community book drive so everyone is encourage to bring new and/or used books to contribute to the drive for donations.