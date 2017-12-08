Vehicle Fatally Strikes Bicyclist in Thermal

Police authorities are investigating a collision which left one person dead. The incident happened around noon Friday, at the corner of Filmore and 62nd Avenue in Thermal.

Police say a female driver in a gray Honda ran a stop sign at the intersection where she struck the bicyclist. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details are available at this time as police continue to investigate. Stay tuned for more details.