Pete Carlson's Athlete of the Week: Kylah Toland

Kylah Toland is a freshman guard on Xavier Prep's girls' basketball varsity team and she is currently leading the DVL in points to take our Pete Calrson's Athlete of the Week.

Kylah Toland has only 3 years of experience playing basketball.

"I just love the competitiveness and just everything all around." Toland said.

Toland is leading the DVL in points, having already put up 80 points in 5 games.

"It's my teammates who help me out too," Toland said. "But you know I do it for my team and myself."

The freshman guard currently averages 4 steals and 5 rebounds per game. Did we mention she was 1 of 5 freshman starters?

"I just like how everyone is young," Toland explained. "We're going to be able to grow together."

"She's off to a great start, I think she probably help us win the first handful of games until the rest of the girls really got going." Thaddis Bosley, Xavier Prep girls' basketball head coach, said. "She hit the ground running immediately. She pretty much answers the call for everything we ask her to do and it's paid diligence so far."