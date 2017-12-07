Christmas Tree Prices On The Rise

This holiday season, Christmas trees are more expensive. "You could get a 10 foot tree for $120, and now we can't get them for $120 some of them," said Rio Liberty, the owner of Liberty Trees at the corner of Highway 111 and San Luis Rey. Every year the Liberty family drives to Palm Desert from Montana to sell Christmas trees. "We sell trees right up till Christmas Eve. I've sold trees after Christmas," Liberty said.

In his 29 years of experience, trees have never been so pricey. "All I can do is pass the cost on, and it's like a 30% increase for me," he said about the price of trees this year. "There was a glut of trees about eight years ago and so everybody quit growing, and then now the pendulum swings the other way when they all quit, the ones who kept growing, their trees are really valuable," he said.

But some customers said a few extra dollars for a real tree is worth it. "When you get a real tree, you get the smell and the feel and it just looks better," said Carl Witt. Liberty said for the same prices, trees are just as fresh, but may be a little smaller and less fluffier.