Indio Police Pursuit Leads to Three Arrests, School Lockdown

Three suspects were taken into custody in Indio Thursday following a vehicle pursuit that triggered a residential neighborhood search and a brief lockdown of a local elementary school.
The pursuit began just before 2 p.m. after officers spotted a known felon inside a vehicle, which sped off after officers tried to get the driver to pull over, Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said. The chase ended when the car crashed into a wall in the residential neighborhood east of the school.
One suspect was taken into custody at the crash scene, while the other two ran from the vehicle, fleeing into the neighborhood.
Martin Van Buren Elementary School was placed under lockdown as a precaution, but neither of the two fleeing suspects ever made it onto the campus, Marshall said.
Both outstanding suspects were arrested within half an hour. Their names were not immediately released.
