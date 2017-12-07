Holstege and Middleton Sworn in to Palm Springs City Council

Firefighters are battling a raging 50-acre brush fire that shut down the 405 Freeway near the world-famous Getty Center, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents and shutting down one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles.
A 13-year-old California girl was taken off life support Friday after attempting to take her own life following years of bullying by her middle school peers.
The Trump administration today continues it's efforts to role back Obama era regulations. This time it has to do with how restaurant employees share their tips.
