Holstege and Middleton Sworn in to Palm Springs City Council

Palm Springs swears in two new city council members and the city has made history.

The city has gained national attention for the election of Lisa Middleton, a transgender woman, and Christy Holstege, who identifies as bisexual. Their elections make the city the first entirely LGBT council for the country.

"It's exciting that Palm Springs is making national news,” says Holstege. “I think we deserve that, in Palm Springs of all places, that makes sense to me."

"All the recognition we're getting now, we're getting because of the things that have been done over the last 20 to 25 years in this city,” says Middleton.

"I'm proud of this city council for a number of reasons,” says Holstege. “We're progressive. I think we have a good vision of the future for the city.”

The city said goodbye to council members Chris Mills and Ginny Foat Wednesday. Foat was the only woman to serve on council for over a decade. Mills has 35 years of experience working for the city, while Holstege is only 31 years old. She's the city's first millennial on council.

For Middleton, her priorities are hiring more firefighters and police officers, and for Holstege? Homelessness and poverty.

She also mentioned rebuilding the city's trust. This council is now entirely removed from the administration of former mayor Steve Pougnet.

"I am proud of my city,” says Middleton. “I'm proud to be on the city council."