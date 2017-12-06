Local High School Football All-League Selections - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local High School Football All-League Selections

All-DVL First Team

QB: Carter Stokes (PD)

WR: Brooks Stephenson (PD), J.D. Lang (SH), Fabrice Voyne (XP)

RB: Derrick Kennedy (LQ), Kaleb Welmas (SH), Manny Sepulveda (PD)

OL: Jose Pelayo (I), Ricky Tong (LQ), William Blohm Jr. (PD), Jack Howard (XP), Jake Shipley (SH)

RB: James Green (CC)

DL: JD Menning (PD), Audric Merryman (LQ), Val Rodriguez (SH), Jack Howard (XP)

LB: Fred Massie (LQ), Quintcy Egson (SH), Jack Queenan (PD)

DB: Brooks Stephenson (PD), J.D. Lang (SH), Christian Sanchez (LQ), James Green (CC), Fabrice Voyne (XP)

FS: Juan Ramon Ruiz Jr. (LQ)

K: Jacob McIlroy (PD)

P: Logan Prescott (LQ)

All-DVL Second Team

QB: Hunter Brooks (SH)

WR: James Green (CC), Christian Sanchez (LQ), Nick Reyes-Foster (PS)

RB: David Alvarado (I), Donte Nathaniel (I), Adam Gil (XP)

OL: Daryen Murillo (PD), Ulisses Rodriguez (SH), Jalen Williams (PS), Asahel Womack (LQ), Raymond Herrera (XP)

RB: Drake Hoffman (PD)

DL: Jedidiah Jackson (PD), Kristopher Ross (PS), Jordan Garcia (PD), Jose Pelayo (I)

LB: Aurek Boutte (PS), Adam Gil (XP), Raymond McReynolds (PD)

DB: Mike Howard (PS), Jadin Michaels (PS), Jacob McIlroy (PD), Emmanuel Guzman (PD), Marcus McAvoy (LQ)

K: Anthony Sanchez (XP)

K: Raythen Alvarez (I)

P: Kaleb Welmas (SH)

Honorable Mention

Cathedral City: Timothy Miller (WR), Nico Guardiola (QB)

Indio: Jose Perez (RB/DB), Isaac Brown (RB/DB)

La Quinta: Jesus Corona (DE), Grant Hartzell-Russell (LB)

Palm Desert: Ben Cowan (DB), Ritchie Madrid (WR)

Palm Springs: Jourvon Olivo (OL/DL), Julian Montez (WR/DB)

Shadow Hills: Lee Hawkins (RB/DB), Kevin Johnson (WR/DB)

Xavier Prep: Jordan Ruiz (OL/DL), Tommy Branconier (WR/LB)

All De Anza First Team

Coachella Valley: Armando Deniz, Christian Brenes, Jose Cueves, JJ Rodriguez, Juan Romero, Angelo Fitzgerald and Jovan Ramos.

Rancho Mirage: Marques Prior, Sebastian Rodriguez, Jesus Valenzuela, Tanner Williams, Mario Montalvo, Jose Rubio and David Talley.

Twentynine Palms: KJ Morton, Junter Tygart, Isaiah Castaneda and D’Shaun Barrett.

Yucca Valley: Elijah Lynch, Lucas Lopez, Albert Montes-Reyes and Joseph Jennings.

Desert Mirage: Manny Ridge, Luis Sandoval and Omar Bautista.

Desert Hot Springs: Joziaha Winfrey and Nathan Kelly.

Second Team

Coachella Valley: Ismael Corral, Adrian Hernandez, Carlos Garcia, Emmanuel Huesca, Jeremiah Perez and Timmy Garcia. (Heriberto Flores, honorable mention).

Rancho Mirage: Jevin Dorsey, Ben Felix, Jeremiah Morales, Julian Regla and Nelson Gonzalez. (Torin Doyle, honorable mention).

Twentynine Palms: Finn O’Brien, Tristan Carpenter, Casey Allen and Adam Mapuatuli. (Jonathan Carson, honorable mention).

Yucca Valley: Ian Munger, Chris Worrell, Jakob Swing and Caleb Robinson. (Aron Markham, honorable mention).

Desert Mirage: Fernando Rivera, Ruben Valenzuela and Buadelio Tizoc. (Paul Diarte, honorable mention).

