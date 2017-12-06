Man Arrested for Alleged Car Burglaries at Riverside Business

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Riverside business, burglarizing several company cars and attempting to get away in one of them, police said Wednesday.

Story: Palmdale Man Convicted of Torture Murder of 8-Year-Old Boy

David Yates of Indio was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, trespassing and petty theft. He is accused of hopping a fence at about 4:40 p.m Tuesday to gain access to the rear lot of a business in the 900 block of Country Club Drive, according to Riverside city police.

Story: Palm Springs Barricaded Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Roommate, Standoff With Police

``The suspect entered several unlocked company vehicles and removed stereo equipment,'' police said. He's also accused of attempting to steal one of the company cars, but he was confronted by an employee of the business before being able to drive off, according to police.

Story: Man Accused in Decades-Old Desert Hot Springs Murder of Teen in Custody

Yates then fled on foot but was arrested nearby in the 1200 block of Via Pintada, police said. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and remained in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.