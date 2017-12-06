Hillside Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Traffic Disaster Near Getty Center

Firefighters are battling a raging 50-acre brush fire that shut down the 405 Freeway near the world-famous Getty Center, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents and shutting down one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles.

The blaze, dubbed the Skirball Fire, was reported at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday. It was accompanied by Santa Ana winds of 25 mph, which have helped spur several devastating wildfires across Southern California this week.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported, although the museum is threatened and closed to the public Wednesday. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Getty Center is a 20-year-old complex of dramatic buildings made largely out of beige travertine stone surrounding an intricate garden. It has a sweeping view of Los Angeles from the hills in the east to the sea in the west and contains American, European and Asian art.

"Air filtration systems are protecting the galleries from smoke. We continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as we have them," the museum tweeted.

Road Closures:

All northbound lanes of the 405 near the Getty Center have been closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to exit on Santa Monica Boulevard.

All on and off ramps were blocked from the 101 Freeway to the 10 Freeway on both sides. The eastbound and westbound entrances to the 405 Freeway from the 10 Freeway were closed as well. See a live traffic map here.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Residents from Moraga Drive, Linda Flora Drive and Casiano Road down to Bellagio Road have been ordered to evacuate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Residents south of Mulholland Drive, east of 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road are under mandatory evacuation orders as well.

Residents near Mandeville Canyon and Sullivan Canyon should be ready to go. Residents from Sunset to the south and Rosomare to the east should also have a bag packed and be prepared for evacuations.

School Closures:

All Santa Monica-Malibu Los Angeles Unified School District and Conejo Unified School District schools will be closed Wednesday due to the fire. Oakwood Schooland Marymount High School also announced closures for Wednesday classes.

The campus of UCLA is open to those who can make it safely to the university.

Santa Monica College, as well as American Jewish University and Marymount High School were closed.

Not the typical morning commute... pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

#Skirball new #Fire this morning. My daughter took these on her way to work. pic.twitter.com/rKpmJdJrvh — Connie Sellecca (@conniesellecca) December 6, 2017

It’s getting MUCH worse for us in Los Angeles and Ventura County! Check on your people if they live here. The air quality is HORRIBLE so even if you’re not near the fires, you’re affected! #SkirballFire #ThomasFire #RyeFire #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/cNQDX2TwYY — Justin Key (@JustinKey101) December 6, 2017