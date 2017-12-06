Desert Hot Springs City Council Recognizes Local 'California Teacher of the Year'

The city of Desert Hot Springs recognizes two teachers, one specifically for being the California teacher of the year, at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The state of California recognizes five teachers for the "Teacher of the Year" title, but only one can be selected as the national nominee to go up against 49 other educators.

Dr. Brian McDaniel, a director of music at Painted Hills Middle School, is one of 300,000 educators in the state of California to be awarded the title of teacher of the year.

Dr. McDaniel attended Cathedral City High School where he marched in the band. He’s been a teacher in Desert Hot Springs for 12 years.

"This is my town,” McDaniel says. “And to be a son of Desert Hot Springs when it tends to get a bad rap, to be able to rise above the influences and make it something great, is amazing."

The application process is involved for nominees: multiple rounds of essays, interviews and classroom visits. Since Dr. McDaniel has made it this far, it's on to nationals.

"I'm waiting to hear back to see if I've made it to top four,” he says. “And hopefully I'll become the national teacher of the year."

He's expecting to hear if he's made it as a national finalist any day now.