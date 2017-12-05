Top prep baseball teams in valley for Desert Challenge baseball tournament

It's not spring yet, but local high school baseball programs are getting into the swing of things. 40 of Southern California's top prep baseball programs are in the Coachella Valley this week for the Desert Challenge baseball tournament hosted by Palm Desert High School.

Desert Challenge was founded by Palm Desert High School Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Darol Salazar. The tournament has been held in Palm Desert for over 20 years, starting with 8 teams, and is now host to the 40 top SoCal teams.

Desert Challenge Baseball Schedule: http://desertbaseballchallenge.olinesports.com/main.php