Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Coachella Suffers Major Injuries

A male pedestrian is recovering from major injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Harrison and Avenue 52 in Coachella late Monday night.

According to Deputy Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 10:40 PM. The male victim suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

Munoz said that driver did remain at the scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision and no charges have been filed against the driver. There is no update on the victims condition.