Exclusive: Fired Head Football Coach Looking for Explanation, Part One

Three days after La Quinta High School's football season came to an end, so did Dan Armstrong's 23-year career as the Blackhawks head coach.

When the news broke that he was fired, people started wondering why and of course, rumors of misconduct formed. In Armstrong's first TV interview since his firing, he says they're not true and tells us his side of the story.

"I'm kind of in the dark about the whole thing, you know from start to finish, so I don't really know what's going on," he says.

When asked if he has reach out to the team, asking for more answers, he said "I was blindsided by that you know and so I have asked, what did I do differently this year than I have the past 23-years? The answer to that is we did a lot. I mean we were triple overtime away from winning the league and all of the sudden I guess whatever I've been doing the past 23-years is no good anymore. So it's frustrating and what really is hurtful is obviously there are rumors going around out there like 'hey what did he do?' Like I did something wrong and I don't know that I did anything wrong. I'd like somebody to tell me if I did."

In response to if he was ready to address the rumors, he said, "Sure. I mean as I said, I've been the Athletic Director, as well as a coach for 23-years, and I've dealt with a lot of coaches and a lot of issues and one of the things you do, is if you have an issue, you call the coach in throughout the season and that never happened. There was never anything to say, 'hey you need to fix this or I don't like that.' None of that happened and so that was more surprising and I think that's the other thing that bothers me. You would give a first year coach that courtesy and after 23-years and also being the A.D. and starting the athletic program and the football program, to not have those same courtesies is hard."

Armstrong has also not had the chance to speak with any players since his firing.

"I asked the Athletic Director about possibly addressing the team and he said that he more or less would let me know but that day wasn't a good day to talk to the team. You know, it was also misrepresented to the team. They said I retired and wanted to spend more time with my family and that was absolutely false."

As far as the end of the season banquet, Armstrong says he sure hopes he can go.

"I hope so. No one's told me one way or the other. I don't know what the next step is, all I know is I have the utmost respect for La Quinta High School. I can't imagine being on a different sideline. Like I said, I thought I was going to die in Cardinal and Navy and I love the school district. They're been great but I just wish somebody would be a little more open about this and let me know so other people can know. It just feels like 23-years of work and everything and it's kind of really put a smudge on what we've accomplished and stuff. It's hard to take. I'm just kind of sitting back and letting the dust settle right now."

He goes on to say, "Two week later and I'm still kind of in shock you know? Every time someone calls me, it raises another question and like I said, it's very hard to deal with right now and my family is pretty upset about it. We don't feel like we deserve the negative publicity that's out there but anyway, life goes on. I just wish I had an $11 million dollar buy-out like some of these college coaches do, then I'd be fine."

We reached out to District Public Information Officer Mary Perry for additional comments from La Quinta High School Principal Doctor Rudy Wilson and Athletic Director Juan Ramone Reese. Perry said they have no further comment.