Man Trapped, Seriously Injured in Thousand Palms Worksite Accident

A worker at a Thousand Palms recycling plant was seriously injured Monday when he became trapped beneath a pile of dirt and gravel.

Nearly two dozen firefighters responded at 10:44 a.m. to the Desert Recycling Center in the 27100 block of Sierra del Sol, where a section of dirt and gravel collapsed on the unidentified worker, causing unspecified major injuries, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

County fire crews performed a ``technical rescue'' and were able to extract the man from beneath the debris pile in under an hour and get him to a hospital, Hagemann said.