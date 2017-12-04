Distracted Driver Causes Crash near Dillon Road

Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports around 11:40 AM of a traffic collision with extrication involving a passenger pick up truck and a big rig east of Dillon Road on Interstate 10.

Samuel Driskill, 25, from Flagstaff, AZ was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on I-10, east of Dillon Road. Joseph Ison, 50, from Dallas, TX was driving a 2006 Mack cement mixer.

Driskill was distracted by an electronic device and the front of the Tacoma struck the back of the Mack in the right of two lanes. Driskill sustained major injures and had to be extricated by fire personnel. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. Townsend was not injured.