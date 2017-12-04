Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately 3 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, encountered a man who was illegally present in the United States.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing.

Agents conducted record checks and identified the man as Jose Luis Vargas-Hernandez. The man had been previously convicted of a misdemeanor sex offense for unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old; he was sentenced to 18 months-probation and time served in jail. Furthermore, record checks revealed Vargas subsequently was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge on Aug. 30, 2016.

“Our job as Border Patrol Agents, is not only to enforce immigration laws but to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” said Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Joyce C. Golosino.

Vargas, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.