Rancho Mirage Students Focus on Future in Automobile Industry

Students at Rancho Mirage High School got up close with some unique cars Monday.

It's all part of a program at their school to help those who are interested in the automotive industry, get expert advice from those already in the career.

Students got to see a wide range of cars, from the Delorean to hybrid cars.

Nathan Ramirez loves cars with a passion and when you ask him what he loves most, his response is loaded.

"That's a tough question, so much to like about them," he said.

From spoilers, fresh paint jobs, the engines, and hydraulics, the list goes on.

"It's more about what i do not like about them," he said.

His finish line is working in the automotive industry. He's a senior at Rancho Mirage High School, so next year it's out on the open road of life.

"To see how far I can get in terms of going from general basic tech to master tech or going further to an engineer or working for a manufacturer," said Ramirez.

He's getting the experience now through the Rattler Automotive Career Exploration Academy.

"To show the advancement of education in the technology industry part, related to automotive," said Michelle Valenzuela, a counselor at Rancho Mirage High School.

Students enrolled can work to get college credit even before they graduate, opening up so many more doors for those ready for life behind the wheel.

"I can't really do it all so it's trying to find a specialty specifically what we want to do," said Ramirez.

Like many, the passion started at a young age and grew into an obsession.

"I've always loved cars starting with the little hot wheel toys," he said.

Now, Ramirez is seated in the perfect position ready to race towards his success.