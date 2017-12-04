CHP: Cathedral City Officer-Involved Crash Took Place During Suspect Pursuit

A Cathedral City crash that injured two California Highway Patrol officers and an uninvolved motorist and his passenger occurred during a pursuit of a speeding suspect who remains at large, the CHP reported Monday.

The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ramon Road and San Luis Rey Drive as officers were ``attempting to overtake an SUV that had been traveling at a high rate of speed,'' said CHP Officer Mike Radford.

The SUV was traveling west on Ramon Road, with the CHP unit in pursuit, at the same time that 32-year-old Coachella resident Jose Burgos was turning left from San Luis Rey onto eastbound Ramon Road in his 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, Radford said.

As the SUV and CHP officers proceeded through the red light at the intersection, the CHP unit and Burgos' pickup truck collided, and the patrol unit overturned.

Burgos was seriously hurt in the crash, while the two officers suffered moderate injuries, Radford said. A passenger in Burgos' truck, a 29-year-old Indio man, sustained minor injuries. All four patients were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The crash remains under investigation, but CHP has determined that all the people involved were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol and drugs were not factors, according to Radford.