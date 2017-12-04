CHP: Cathedral City Officer-Involved Crash Took Place During Suspect Pursuit

Attempted murder and other felony charges were filed Monday against a Thousand Palms man accused in a Coachella burglary and assault last summer.
A 13-year-old California girl was taken off life support Friday after attempting to take her own life following years of bullying by her middle school peers.
The battle over the Palm Springs Mall is heading to court as attorneys for College Of The Desert try to invoke eminent domain after negotiations with the property owner failed.
