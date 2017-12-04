Former Assemblyman Charged With Allegedly Aiding Wife Commit Suicide

The district attorney's office confirmed Monday that former California assemblyman and Palm Desert resident Steve Clute is facing a felony charge for allegedly helping his wife commit suicide last year.

Clute, 69, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center on the charge of aiding, advising or encouraging another person to commit suicide, which was filed last Thursday.

Clute, a former Navy pilot who served in the Assembly from 1982 to 1992, is accused of helping his 66-year-old wife take her own life in August 2016. District attorney's spokesman John Hall said Clute allegedly provided his wife with the handgun she used to kill herself.

Pamela Clute was a mathematics professor at UC Riverside, the alma mater of the educator and her husband, and also served as assistant vice chancellor and UCR Foundation trustee at the time of her death.