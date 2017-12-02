International Tamale Festival Steams Up Downtown Indio

Tis the season for tamales. The city of festivals hosting the nation's largest tamale festival.

"We came out to have some eats and have a good time," said Keith Showalter from Vista.

"It started 26 years ago with just about 1,500 people. They used 15 booths, that was it. They used one of our streets back in 1992. And now we're selling 300,000 tamales, we have 300 plus vendors and crowds of 100,000," said Jim Curtis, the city of Indio's Community Services Manager.

"I've been coming to the tamale festival since I was a little kid and I always bring my seven year old," said Palm Springs resident Elissa Ogle.

The streets of downtown Indio were packed as foodies search for the best tamale. "I like the filling a lot," said Ogle. Others, tried something new. "I never tried one," said Ogle's son, Steven. Others tried many tamales. "You know, I don't know them well enough to know what makes a perfect one but they all taste pretty good to me," said Showalter.

Locals are serving up the best of the Coachella Valley year round "This is our pumpkin date tamale. It is made with pumpkin in the masa and also a pumpkin filling with local dates from a farm in Mecca. Everything if certified organic," said Sylvia Garza, the owner of Que Mami Organics in Palm Desert.

"We love it, we love having people downtown, we love showing what we can do down here and showing off all these tamales," said Curtis.

The tamale festival runs Sunday from 10am-5pm.