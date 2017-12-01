Vietnam Vet Visits Huey on Display

An U.S. Army Huey helicopter on display, is gutted, it can still transport Gary Lucas, to Vietnam 50 years ago.

"I can almost hear their voices and relive the experience," says Lucas.

Lucas served two tours in Vietnam as an Army pilot, flying more than 740 combat missions. His job was to support troops on the ground.

He remembers being called in to help a team that came under fire in the dead of night, the problem the enemy was only 75 feet away. "I did what I thought I had to do and I fired a pair of rockets ... looked to me like they were going to hit our friendly troops, and my heart went up in my throat ... they came back on the radio on the ground and told us, 'Perfect, that's it you got 'em,' ... it was oh hallelujah!"

He knows he's one of the lucky ones who made it home, "5096 helicopters and crews were lost during the Vietnam War."

This Huey on display at Freedom Park in Palm Desert, is one of them. It's part of an art installation called "Take Me Home Huey" that includes a documentary and song, and is a tribute to the lives this pivotal machine saved and the almost 60 thousand fallen U.S. service members.

"A kick to come out here and actually and see this aircraft, I've looked at the tail number and I think I may have flown this very aircraft at one time," says Lucas.

'Take Me Home Huey's' most important role, providing resources and help to veterans of war suffering from PTSD.

Lucas says the wounds of war run deep, "My mind, my feelings about Vietnam and the two years I spent there it's like it happened last week or yesterday and it never will go away,"

But he says veterans don't have to suffer because there is hope, "It's a new day, get help ... you don't have to suffer along. If they need help there is someone there to help them."

School children toured the Huey while he was there, as he looked at them, the future of our country, he prays they never have to face war but hopes they understand the cost of being free, "The only thing for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing about it."

If you or a veteran you know or their family members need help: 1-877-WAR-VETS is a confidential hotline open 24 hours a day 7 days a week, for combat Veterans and their families to talk about their military experience or any issue they are facing.