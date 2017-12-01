La Quinta head football coach let go after 23 years

Below is a statement/release from Desert Sands Unified School District and La Quinta High School.

La Quinta High School football team will be led by a new head coach for the 2018-2019 season. According to LQHS Principal Rudy Wilson, Ed.D., the end of a sport season concludes the participation of members of the coaching staff. Dr. Wilson noted, “La Quinta High School’s football program will be going in a different direction next year. We look back at the success of our football program but are ready to put into place some changes within our coaching staff.” Dr. Wilson also commented, “I have a great deal of respect for Dan (Armstrong) and what he means to La Quinta.”

Head coach for the 2017-2018 season was Dan Armstrong, the retired athletic director of La Quinta High School who had served in the capacity of team leader for 23 seasons. Coach Armstrong commented, “It is not my desire to leave the team at this time.” Working for Desert Sands Unified School District and leading the LQHS Blackhawks has been the greatest part of my life.” He went on to say, “I am proud to have represented this district for 23 years on the field and off.”