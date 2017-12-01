Coachella Residents Split On Proposed Marijuana District

The debate over a proposed marijuana district in the city of Coachella is starting to heat up as people who live in the area begin to think about the future of their city.

The Coachella city council discussed the proposal on Wednesday. They made a couple of changes to the plan and will take another look at it before they give it the green light. Meanwhile, people who live and work near the proposed site, on Grapefruit Blvd between Second Street and Ninth Street, have their own thoughts.

"I think this could be good for the community, it could be good for the city, it's a win-win," said Coachella resident Jose Reyes.

City officials believe law enforcement will have an easier time regulating the marijuana retail shops if they are all located in the same place and not scattered throughout the city.

"It's going to take a lot of the dealers out of business from the streets and therefore I feel like it's going to make the communities a bit safer," said Reyes.

But not everyone agrees, some business owners in the area are concerned about the potential for an increase in crime.

"It's enforcing something that is totally bad for the city of Coachella. It generates more violence, it generates vices, that won't bring anything good for Coachella," said Coachella business owner Dalela Flores.

Of course the city is salivating at the potential for tax revenue that could be used to revitalize the community. But with residential neighborhoods just down the street people who live nearby have their own concerns.

"It will bring money but it will bring bad things to," said a Coachella woman who wanted to remain anonymous. "I don't want it right here in my neighborhood because we have little kids here and I don't think it's good around them."

Some business owners in the proposed area say they are concerned that their business wont fit in with the city's vision and could be forced out by the incoming marijuana retail shops. City officials say they will proceed with caution.