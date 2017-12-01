Pete Carlson’s Athlete of the Week: Citlalli Ortiz

KMIR and Pete Carlson's Golf & Tennis have teamed up to name a "athlete of the week" every thursday night.

Coachella Valley High School senior and Lee Espinoza Boxing Club member Citlalli Ortiz earns this week’s title after returning from the Aiba Women’s Youth Boxing World Championships with gold.

A Coachella Valley High School senior returned from the Aiba Womens Youth Boxing World Championships in India with gold to take our Pete Carlson's player of the week!

8 girls represented Team USA, 4 were guaranteed gold, being Citlalli's first international championship she was not, but she proved them wrong. She says, "The most important thing is that i didn't let usa come back with no gold."

She is now the number one ranked girls youth boxer in the world after defeating Kahzickstan, Ireland, Germany, and Russia, to improve to 28 in 0. "I know that now with this medal i'm going to be working twice as hard because now i'm a target for people," she says.

But, it wasn't always that way. "When I first started, nobody knew. I started missing so much school, my teachers have made it a little more known like 'oh did you know she's a boxer?'"

Citlalli's eyes are set on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but she never looks past all the people who have helped her get this far. "I would like to thank the City of Coachella, the sponsors that help Lee Espinoza Boxing Club because thanks to them we have all the equipment we need, a place to train and also we have money for trips. With their continuous help I hope that hopefully I get to go to more tournaments and eventually get to that Toyko 2020 spot that I'm going to work hard for."