Two Gang Members Arrested in Indio, Drugs and Weapons Seized

On November 27, 2017, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) Detectives arrested 20-year-old Jackson Terrace gang member Jesus “Ghost” Zepeda for being a parolee at large.

As a result of that arrest and information gathered during the investigation, a search warrant was authored and served in the 81700 block of Avenue 46, Indio. During the search warrant, 25-year-old Varrio Mecca Rifa gang member Jorge “Shorty” Casillas-Flores was arrested.

Story: Eight Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Valley Sweep

K-9 Officer Mendez and Police Service Dog Mikey (certified narcotics and firearms detection canine) assisted SCU Detectives with the search. Two semi-automatic handguns and a short-barrel AR-15 style rifle were located along with over 130 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 16 grams of cocaine. Paraphernalia indicative of narcotic sales was located within the apartment.

Story: Police Sweep Targeting Cathedral City Gang Leads to Arrests, Gun Seizures

Casillas-Flores was subsequently booked at the Indio Jail for possession of a control substance while armed and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for sale. Zepeda was booked at the Indio Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.