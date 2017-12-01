Two Gang Members Arrested in Indio, Drugs and Weapons Seized

On November 27, 2017, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) Detectives arrested 20-year-old Jackson Terrace gang member Jesus “Ghost” Zepeda for being a parolee at large.
As a result of that arrest and information gathered during the investigation, a search warrant was authored and served in the 81700 block of Avenue 46, Indio. During the search warrant, 25-year-old Varrio Mecca Rifa gang member Jorge “Shorty” Casillas-Flores was arrested.
K-9 Officer Mendez and Police Service Dog Mikey (certified narcotics and firearms detection canine) assisted SCU Detectives with the search. Two semi-automatic handguns and a short-barrel AR-15 style rifle were located along with over 130 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 16 grams of cocaine. Paraphernalia indicative of narcotic sales was located within the apartment.
Casillas-Flores was subsequently booked at the Indio Jail for possession of a control substance while armed and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for sale. Zepeda was booked at the Indio Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
