Electric Bikes Have Same Road Rules As Cars

For Dennis McCain, his electric bicycle is his only way to get around town. "I haven't owned a car in nearly 27 years," McCain explained.

Electric bicycles are seemingly getting more popular. Bryan Newman, the owner of Pedego Electric Bikes in La Quinta said more people are buying electric bikes. "This business has doubled every year, and I for see it to get better," Newman said. His bikes are the same as any other, except it can go up to 20 MPH. As any traditional bicycle, electric bike riders must follow the rules of the road.

"A common theme in bicyclists and vehicle collisions is that the bicyclist is traveling against traffic. They have to follow and obey all the rules of the road," explained Deputy Armando Munoz with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

McCain said he follows the road laws, but still fears for his life. "They'll pass me at 60 plus miles per hour within four or five inches of my handle bar, and then directly two feet in front of me, they'll cut in directly in," he said.

According to the California Highway Patrol's website, mopeds or motorized bicycles require a driver's license with an endorsement. However, it says nothing about needing a special license for an electric bike.

"You can ride them in all the bike lanes. The rules are going to be the same," Newman explained.

McCain just wants drivers to know bicycles have a spot on the road. "When they get mad that there's a bicycle in the lane in front of them, realize that the right lane is for slower traffic," he said.