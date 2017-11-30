Fine Silt Proves Difficult To Clean After Flooding In Mobile Home Park

The Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs is finding it difficult to fully remove a fine silt that was left behind from a flood in September.

"We counted the trucks. There was twenty four trucks, loads of mud and dirt and debris that went out of here," said resident Allen Brock.

The heavy rains caused a raging river that rushed through the quiet community. What was left over does not seem like much but cleaning it up has proven to be very difficult.

"Unfortunately that silt is a very fine silt and unfortunately it's going to take a very long time for it to disappear," said resident Michael Nicol.

One resident claims that the park owner suggested tenants take to the streets this weekend with their hoses and wash away the remaining dust.

"He said he wanted to see rivers of water flowing down every street in this park," said resident James Werlin.

The park owner, who didn't want to go on camera, said the tenant misunderstood him. Others describe it another way.

"He had alluded in his comment that if everyone did that it would look like a river of water coming down through the street," said Nicol.

The owner said if residents insisted on washing down the dust he would prefer them to do it all at the same time instead of just one or two people pushing dust into their neighbors yard.

"It's a huge waste of water. I mean we're still in a drought," said Werlin.

The Desert Water Agency agrees and sent the owner a list of restrictions, telling him to inform his residents that those who are seen watering the street will be fined.

"They told me at water control that they can only fine him $100 dollars for the first violation and $500 dollars for the second and that's all they have to do," said Werlin.