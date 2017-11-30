Man and Woman Arrested for Alleged Summer Coachella Burglary, Assault with Gun

A man and woman were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in a Coachella burglary and assault with a gun over the summer.

Christopher Reyes, 24, of Thousand Palms, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, burglary and committing a felony while out on bail. Bianca Leal, 22, also of Thousand Palms was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

The pair are accused in a July 9 burglary and assault with a firearm that occurred in the 48100 block of La Playa Street in Coachella, according to sheriff's Sgt. Alan Northrup.

Details on the incident were slim, but Northrup said that deputies responded to the address at about 10 p.m. that night, but were unable to find the suspects, who fled prior to the deputies' arrival.

The ensuing investigation led deputies to identify Reyes as a suspect and take him into custody at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the 46200 block of Highway 111 in Indio. A search warrant was also authored for his home in the 30600 block of Monte Vista Way in Thousand Palms, where a major police presence was seen Thursday morning.

Deputies were still seeking information in the ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Oseguera at the Thermal sheriff's station at (760) 863-8990 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.