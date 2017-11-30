Thousand Palms Man and Woman Charged in Alleged Coachella Summer Attempted Murder, Burglary

Attempted murder and other felony charges were filed Monday against a Thousand Palms man accused in a Coachella burglary and assault last summer.

Christopher Andrew Reyes, 24, was also charged with burglary and robbery, with allegations of committing the offenses in the 48100 block of La Playa Street while out on bail.

Story: Man Allegedly Stabs Two People in Coachella

Bianca Leal, 22, who was arrested along with Reyes last week, was charged with being an accessory.

Authorities have released few details about the crime, but sheriff's Sgt. Alan Northrup said deputies were sent to the La Playa Street address about 10 p.m. on July 9, but the suspects fled prior to their arrival.

The ensuing investigation led deputies to identify Reyes as the suspect and take him into custody about 9 a.m. last Thursday in the 46200 block of Highway 111 in Indio. A search warrant was also obtained for his home in the 30600 block of Monte Vista Way in Thousand Palms, where a major police presence was seen that morning.

Story: Man Killed in Coachella Crash Identified

Leal was slated to be arraigned in an Indio courtroom Monday afternoon, while Reyes was scheduled to appear via video.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Investigator Oseguera at the Thermal sheriff's station at (760) 863- 8990. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous call call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.