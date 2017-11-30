Father Daughter Duo Take on Hardcourts at Xavier Prep

Xavier Prep girls basketball enters this season with a news head coach, Thaddis Bosley. But that's not the only Bosley on the hardwood for the Saints.

Thaddis Bosley has spent years watching his daughter Malia play basketball from the stands. Now he's on the sideline as her head coach at Xavier Prep High School.

"You know it's honestly surreal. I know for a fact the first game she played, watching her with her uniform on, it was emotional. I got emotional for sure," says Thaddis.

Malia says if she could chose anyone as her coach, it would be her dad. "It was weird not seeing him yell at me right there on the sidelines. Like sometimes in travel ball when I play with a different coach, i'll still look at him and not pay attention to the coach that's coaching me, so it's good. I want him to be my coach at all times."

It's not hard to spot the father daughter duo. "Anyone that knows us jokes that we are literally twins. We make the same faces, we finish each others sentences, our mannerisms, everything about us is so similar and accurate it's scary," says Thaddis.

"Every time I'm with him, they call me 'oh hey little Thad,' oh every time...like every time," says Malia.

They have shared the same love for the game since Malia was a little girl. "When I first touched a basketball, I knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," she says.

"I think she was nine when she came up to me and said, 'Dad I want to play college basketball."

Now fourteen and a freshman in high school, Malia already has her eyes set on a college, UCLA. "It's just something about them. My favorite color is blue, it's in LA, and I just love how the coaches coach. They're so close to each other it's just one big family and I love that."

Coach Bosley is building not only a new team, but a family at Xavier Prep as well. "I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity. I think the story of this year is going to be youth. Fabulous young freshman girls is like 80% of our program right now who can play. They can flat out play and their going to take their lumps but they're going to be excited about basketball. Something we can build and try to own the area."

"We're not the underdogs. I know we're young and we might look all soft, but we're strong and we got meat on us and we're all talented," says Malia.

Last season, Coach Bosley lead Shadow Hills to an 11-1 league record and were crowned DVL champs.