Masseur Arrested for Allegedly Touching Clients Inappropriately at Rancho Mirage Resort

A masseur who allegedly touched clients inappropriately while working at a Rancho Mirage resort was released on bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of sexual battery.

Pedro Briceno Leija Jr., 23, of Desert Hot Springs, is accused of touching the clients providing treatments at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa.

Story: Witness Account Unveils Business Surrounding Palm Springs Double Stabbing

Sheriff's investigators began looking into the allegations in late August, according to sheriff's Sgt. David Wright. While investigating the initial report of inappropriate contact, Wright said another victim was discovered.

Story: Former Sovereign Health Patient Says Company Made Empty Promises

Leija was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He was released on $50,000 bail Thursday, jail records show.

Leija has no prior Riverside County felony convictions, according to court records.