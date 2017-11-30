"He's My Best Friend": Indian Wells Couple Celebrates 75 Years of Marriage

Lorne and Anne Froats of Indian Wells are celebrating 75 years of marriage.

The couple celebrated Wednesday evening with friends from near and far. There were many laughs as they exchanged stories.

The pair met in college near San Diego. Anne jokingly recalls their first date. Lorne told her to dress nice, he was taking her somewhere fancy. Once he told her the name of the place, she knew immediately it was not what he thought. Lorne was trying to take her to a burlesque show! They ended up going to the theater instead.

The happy pair eloped in Yuma while on a trip to a wedding.

“There were bugs crawling up the wall. It was cricket season or something. It wasn’t nice,” recalls Anne, laughing.

Lorne was in the Marine Corps and served in World War II and the Korean War. Anne waited for him at home. After he left the Marines, he attended USC.

The pair were business owners after he graduated.

What were the happiest of times? “Now,” says Lorne. “We weren’t any happier than we’ve been lately. We’ve had physical problems, but we’re still happy.”

“I like being with him,” says Anne, who considers Lorne her best friend. “We like each other’s company.”

The two do not have living children, but they have a niece they consider their own.

Lorne is an avid golfer and Anne enjoys playing bridge.

What’s the secret to a happy marriage? “It’s just a four-letter word. Love,” says Lorne.