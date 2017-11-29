Will Wave of Sexual Harassment Allegations Change the Workplace for the Better?

We've seen the headlines, woman after woman coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment against well known CEOs, comedians, news anchors and politicians. And men have come forward too.

"They're powerful they can do things they can control people by giving them a job, a recommendation," says Ed Oehler from Ranho Mirage adding that he used to work in the corporate world where anti-harassment training is mandatory, "it's kind of surprising to see that people in government and entertainment didn't get the same message because I think sexual harassment is wrong."

Many of the accused have lost their jobs, all of them have lost good standing.

"Men in power have sort of have carte blanche to do this, it's been okay, it's been okay for hundreds of years really and I see a tipping of the culture and it is no longer okay," says Charlene Chindlund adding that it happened to her.

Some think there's double standard

Bette Goldberg says there's a double standard, "The entertainment industry is being very proactive and quick to make decisions and punish people and I wish the politicians were held to the same standard."

And others worry the pendulum could swing the other way and set women back.

"There could be some backlash you know you hear Mike Pence never will meet alone with a woman because he doesn't want to get into a compromised situation." says Oehler.

And while most, like Chindlund, say this movement will bring change for all, "It's not to say sexual harassment will stop but I think it's really going to make a difference in the workplace."

Others like, Fabian Munoz fear the rules won't apply to minorities, "Our culture here in the United States is different because people are afraid to talk, they won't talk at all. It's a good thing, but don't think things are going to change."

Cecilia Curiel acknowledges the culture of silence in the Latino community but she says it's time to take a stand too, "Because we don't want to lose our jobs we stay quiet but it's time to come out and report the abuse."