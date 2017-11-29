Businesses Booming In The East Valley

More businesses are investing in the East Valley, like the new I-10 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. George Velarde, the owner of the new dealership, graduated from Palm Springs High School, and started his career as a car salesman. "I opened a newspaper and there was an ad in the newspaper that said $65,000 a year, no experience. I looked at my mom and said, 'I think I qualify,'" Velarde.

Hard work and years later, the Indio location is his third dealership in the valley, and he picked Indio for a reason. "These guys are pro-business. These guys are about how do we help this entrepreneur who wants to risk his money and come to our city for a new business?" he said about why he opened a dealership in the East Valley.

The Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce said this new dealership is a sign business is booming. "When you look at the I-10 stretch, in particular, and you see the different dealerships that are here, and this beautiful new building. It's reflective of the fact that there's a demand," Joshua Bonner with the chamber of commerce said. Bonner said the population in the East Valley is growing, which is why businesses are so successful.

Craig Boyajian, the Vice President of the new dealership, said they chose Indio because of the growth. "Indio has been a great city to work with, as far as, the project itself and the building. There's a lot of growth out here. There's a lot of opportunity," he said.