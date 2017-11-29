Investigators Search Cactus City for Body of Missing San Diego Veteran

The search for answers continues in the disappearance of a missing Army Veteran from San Diego. Today, the search leads investigators to Riverside County.

37-year-old Julia Jacobson has been missing since September 2nd and now, multiple agencies are involved in a murder investigation and it has lead them to Cactus City.

120 members of several agencies have been searching a particular spot today for evidence. They're on foot, horseback, vehicles, and some with K-9 units searching for evidence.

Jacobson's ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was arrested in October in Arizona and was charged with murder. Jacobson's last text message said she and her dog. Boogie, were going to Palm Springs.

Her car was found a few days later near her San Diego home with the windows rolled down and her purse nearly emptied. The evidence inside her car turned the investigation from a missing person, to a murder investigation.

Ware has plead not guilty to the charges. So far, her body has not been found and we don't know specifically how police were lead to this remote area or if they found anything today.