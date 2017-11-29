Coroners Confirm Missing San Diego Veteran's Body Found in Cactus City

The Riverside County coroner confirmed Tuesday that remains found inside a shallow grave in the desert east of the Coachella Valley last week were that of retired Army Capt. Julia Jacobson, whose ex-husband is suspected of murdering her.

Jacobson, 37, of San Diego, and her terrier, Boogie, went missing in September, after the veteran told friends she was traveling to Big Bear via the Coachella Valley. Despite not initially finding Jacobson's body, Ontario police concluded that she met foul play following a forensic analysis of her car, found abandoned near her home.

Her ex-husband, Dalen Larry Ware, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murder at his home in Laveen, Arizona in October.

Ontario police said that with information provided by Ware, search efforts conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of the grave, which also contained the dog's remains, last Friday. Investigators have not disclosed the cause of death.

Jacobson's body was found following search efforts from more than 120 personnel from the Ontario Police Department, San Diego Police Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force.

The officers scoured a six-square mile expanse south of Interstate 10 and about 14 miles east of the Interstate 10/state Route 86 interchange, eventually locating Jacobson's body near Box Canyon Road with the aid of a San Bernardino sheriff's cadaver dog.

Jacobson, a corporate real estate broker for 7-Eleven who twice deployed to Iraq during her military career, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 2 at a San Diego-area 7-Eleven store. That night, she texted friends that she was in the Palm Springs area and planned to travel on to Big Bear. Her car was found five days later, abandoned in the 2600 block of Monroe Avenue in San Diego, a half-mile from her home, with the keys in the ignition and the windows all partially rolled down.

Ware remains in custody on $1 million bail at the Adelanto Detention Center and is due in a Rancho Cucamonga courtroom next month.