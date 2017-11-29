Pedestrian Jumps from Freeway Bridge, Suffering Fatal Injuries

A man continues to harass people on the streets in downtown Palm Springs and we have the video.
A man continues to harass people on the streets in downtown Palm Springs and we have the video.
A person was fatally injured today after jumping from a bridge on Interstate 15 and landing in the middle of the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona.
A person was fatally injured today after jumping from a bridge on Interstate 15 and landing in the middle of the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona.
A big mystery is surrounding Desert Hot Springs tonight after a series of powerful explosions has rocked the city.
A big mystery is surrounding Desert Hot Springs tonight after a series of powerful explosions has rocked the city.