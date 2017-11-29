Pedestrian Jumps from Freeway Bridge, Suffering Fatal Injuries

A person was fatally injured today after jumping from a bridge on Interstate 15 and landing in the middle of the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona.

The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the 15/91 transition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Story: Canyon Fire Scorches 2,000 Acres, 1,500 Residents Evacuated

The agency said the unidentified victim appeared to deliberately jump from the shoulder of southbound I-15 and landed in the No. 3 lane on the eastbound 91 below.

Story: Woman Sentenced in Disability Fraud Case Totaling Nearly $500,000 in Loss

A motorist stopped in front of the body and called 911, according to the CHP. Officers shut down several freeway lanes for Corona Fire Department personnel and coroner's officials to conduct an investigation.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:20 p.m. as traffic backed up through downtown Corona.