Palm Springs and Riverside Named Top 20 Best Place for Snowbirds by Expedia

Every season, instead of willing the wrath of the winter season away, snowbirds flock to warmer destinations. This year, Expedia.com has listed Palm Springs and Riverside in their top 20 best places for snowbirds in America.

Palm Springs and Riverside join Hermosa Beach as the only three California destinations to make the list. The article speaks of the two cities as such:

Palm Springs - Average High in January: 71

Sunshine and palm trees await in this desert haven. No matter the season, it’s always the right time to order a cocktail and lounge on a chaise poolside in Palm Springs. However, the winter months are arguably the best time to visit as the desert heat eases up, leaving ideal temperatures perfect for all the best things to do in Palm Springs, like a stroll through the Palm Springs VillageFest and a hike on Andreas Canyon Trail.

Snowbirds love to: Stake a spot at the trendy Ace Hotel & Swim Club when a DJ’s on deck, and venture to nearby Desert Hot Springs for a pampering spa day—relaxation just hit new levels.

Riverside - Average High in January: 66

Feel the warmth under the California sun in Riverside, where you’ll find yourself not only sticking around for winter, but lingering around for spring and summer, too. Lose track of the seasons in this SoCal spot, where you can romp around the UCR Botanic Gardens any day, and get your literary geek on at the Riverside Dickens Festival in February.

Snowbirds love to: Sample fruit straight from the source during a tour of California Citrus State Historic Park (the winter harvest yields the freshest and juiciest crops!), and visit nearby House of Mouse when the crowds are thinner and lines are shorter.

Needless to say, everyone knows if you live here, you live in a vacation destination. To see the recognition or our beautiful Southern California land, well that just makes it that much better.