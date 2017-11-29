USPS Warns of Package Thieves

This holiday season more people are ordering gifts online, but that means mail thieves are on high alert. The US Postal Service says mail theft is on the rise in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Joe Nicolosi of Cathedral City has never had package stolen, but has security cameras just in case. "Be aware of the fact that it's just sitting outside. If nobody is home, people will just take advantage of that," Nicolosi said.

However, Nicolas Rodriguez of Mecca has had expensive camera equipment stolen from his front porch. "If somebody passes by, especially where I'm from, they take advantage of the opportunity and they take your stuff," Rodriguez said. Now, he uses an alternative package delivery system, called Amazon Lockers. "Under delivery options, you pick the nearest Amazon Locker."

Nicolosi said if you must have packages delivered, having cameras is a good method to put your mind at ease. "It just makes you feel more secure. If you value what you have, you just need to be secure about it," he said.

The US Postal Service said if no one can be home, you should have packages delivered to a neighbor, consider the "hold for pickup option," or require a signature.