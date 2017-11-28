Bail Doubled for Teen Accused of Murdering His Mother

Brian Patrick Conroy faced the judge in street clothes and a stoic face to hear if his bail on murder charges would jump from $1 to $5 million.

"The court should be concerned that he poses a peculiar danger to the public because he says he's laboring under the auditory command of voices that do not exist," argued Deputy District Attorney Scot Clark adding the 19-year-old knew what he was doing when he shot and killed his mother 36-year-old Amber Lane in their Palm Springs home, "he knew by his statements to the cops that when he pulled the trigger a missile was going to come out of the gun and it was going to hurt or kill his mother, in fact that was the intention he claims to stop these voices."

Clark says Conroy spent a lot of time misleading police officers, "In fact his stepfather ended up in a jail suit believed to have committed this crime."

Laura Garcia, Conroy's attorney argued he does not pose a threat because of his young age and lack of criminal history.

But Judge Harold Hopp doubled the bail. Hopp said the bail was supposed to be set at $2 million, that's the scheduled bail for murder with a gun enhancement.

Garcia maintains Conroy there's no proof of a confession and he's not guilty, "We know from law enforcement that several or multiple recording devices that they were using during their interview with Mr. Conroy, somehow malfunctioned at the time that this alleged confession was being made so that there is no recording whatsoever of those statements that are the prosecution is now trying to attribute to Mr. Conroy so for us it calls into question whether they were made at all."

When asked if she's trying to say Conroy did not shoot his mother, Garcia answered, "I'm saying that I believe when the evidence comes out he will be exonerated."

Conroy is due back in court on December 6, 2017.