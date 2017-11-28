Bail Doubled for Teen Accused of Murdering His Mother

Brian Patrick Conroy faced the judge in street clothes and a stoic face to hear if his bail on murder charges would jump from $1 to $5 million.
A big mystery is surrounding Desert Hot Springs tonight after a series of powerful explosions has rocked the city.
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Palm Springs this week was found safe and has returned home, police said Wednesday.
