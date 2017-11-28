Residents Baffled By Mystery Explosions In Desert Hot Springs

A big mystery is surrounding Desert Hot Springs tonight after a series of powerful explosions has rocked the city. They shake windows and some residents describe them as small earthquakes.

The blasts began a couple of months ago and as recently as Monday night, the big booms have been shaking the foothill community.

In a city of 27,000 people, no one knows what they are or where they are coming from. But they sure do hear them and feel them.

"They're like a big explosion. Totally like boom!" said Desert Hot Springs resident Regina Robinson.

Almost every evening big blasts rock several areas of the city. The Desert Hot Springs Police has received call after call. Everyone saying the same thing.

"It's well above a fire cracker and well above an M-80. It does sound like it would be some sort of...an explosive device. Or possibly a military ordinance of some kind," said Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary.

The chief says that even his own officers on patrol have heard them and have tried to track them down without success.

"We have actually checked some of the washes, flood controls where they are reported in, and we're not finding any signs of explosives being set off," said Mondary.

Most of the reports come from the Hacienda Heights neighborhood.

"It's like a sonic boom almost, and then the ground jumps a little bit a couple of seconds later. Like it takes a few seconds for it to get here. And then when it gets here you feel it a little bit," said Desert Hot Springs resident Richard Culp.

In the Hacienda Heights area, homes sit on a ridge overlooking the valley but they also butt up against the mountains. One theory is that the explosions are coming from the east, at military bases as far away as Nevada and Arizona. The sound bouncing off the atmosphere and rolling down the hill into the Desert Hot Springs neighborhood.

Two years ago, foothill communities in northern California, just east of Sacramento, experienced similar explosions.

They were eventually tracked to the Hawthorn, Nevada army depot one hundred miles away.

The Desert Hot Springs police chief says they have checked with local military bases who claim to know nothing. But as recently as Monday evening, Facebook has been flooded with reports of explosions. Until the mystery is solved, it's something the residents of Desert Hot Springs will simply have to put up with.

"As long as my house doesn't fall down and my neighbors are okay, we're all okay, it doesn't bother me at all," said Culp.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage.