Driver Seriously Injured in Whitewater Freeway Crash and Assault, Deputies Seek Public's Help

Sheriff's deputies today sought witnesses to a late-night Whitewater hit-and-run, in which a driver was apparently assaulted in addition to suffering injuries from the crash.

Story: Indio Police Release Photo of Suspected Truck Involved in a Fatal Hit-and-run

The driver, whose name was withheld, was found unconscious inside the crashed car around midnight Sunday on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 10 at the Whitewater exit, said sheriff's Sgt. Richard Carroll.

Story: Driver, Three Children Injured in Desert Center Crash

In addition to suffering "significant injuries'' from the crash, Carroll said "the victim appears to have been assaulted, resulting in additional wounds.'' Neither the nature of the assault, nor the victim's current condition, were disclosed by the sheriff's department.

Story: Hit-and-Run Driver Pleads Guilty to Striking Pedestrian, Fleeing Scene; Receives Probation

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or ``any suspicious activity'' near the scene around the midnight hour was asked to contact Investigator Thomas at the Cabazon sheriff's station at (951) 922-7100.