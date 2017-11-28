Police Seeking Help Locating "At Risk" Palm Springs Teen

Authorities are asking for the public's help today in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Palm Springs.

Denise Tice was last seen at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Palm Springs High School, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The circumstances of her disappearance remained under investigation, but Sgt. William Hutchinson said foul play is not suspected at this point.

Story: Friends Remember Amber Lane, Woman Allegedly Killed by Son

She is white, 5 feet 2, 125 pounds, with brown hair and dyed green tips, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray ripped skinny jeans and white shoes with lights.

Story: Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Agua Caliente Tribe's Water Rights

Palms Spring police described Denise as being ''at risk'' but did not say why. Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441.