Driver, Three Children Injured in Desert Center Crash

A Tuesday morning crash on I-10 Eastbound at Desert Center sent four people to the hospital. It happened around 5:15 a.m. when a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer ran off of the roadway and overturned.

The driver, Lauren Sanders, 32, from Phoenix, AZ was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected out of the car. She was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries. An eight-year-old girl, six-year-old girl, and four-year-old boy were all in safety seats during the crash. They were taken to Desert Regional by ambulance with minor injuries.

Officers say alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The accident is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol.