Shoppers Spending More this Holiday Season

Whether in store or online, shoppers are spending more money this holiday season.

Shoppers say sales have been good online and in store.

"Very good, the sales have been good, I like the Macy's here," says Teresa Velasquez from Cathedral City who says she started her holiday shopping on 'Cyber Monday', at the mall.

First Data says sales from Thursday to 'Black Friday' were up almost 12 percent from last year, showing consumer confidence is up.

Baron Lee says he avoids 'Black Friday' sales but shops in store on 'Cyber Monday' too, "I tend to stay away from black Friday I think, you know the deals are great and it's good for people if they want to enjoy it but for me I'm not a crowd person anymore," adding that he also shopped online.

Stacy Lee agrees, "After 'Black Friday' is the best time to come shopping and you get just the same amount of good deals ... it's not crowded and it's not crazy," but he says he doesn't miss the online deals either.

Adobe Analytics says Americans spent more than $5 billion shopping online on 'Black Friday', that's up 17 percent but they expect a record 'Cyber Monday'.

Representatives with the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert says the mall was busy on 'Black Friday' and expect positive numbers.

Dannie Bradshaw, a volunteer with the Salvation Army says the busy day at the Westfield Mall translated to more donations, he says they were up, "They're coming in real good a lot of people giving this year ... Jesus is the reason for the season."

The big seller this 'Black Friday': guns.

The FBI says they received over 200,000 background check requests, up almost 10 percent from last year, an all time record.