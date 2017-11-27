Riverside Serviceman Killed in Iraq

A 20-year-old Riverside native was killed in a non-combat-related action while deployed to Iraq with the U.S. Army, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Cpl. Todd L. McGurn died Saturday in Baghdad, though the circumstances were not specified.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, McGurn's death remains under investigation.

The soldier deployed to Iraq earlier this year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade of the 1st Armored Division, based at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Operation Inherent Resolve was initiated more than three years ago to defeat ISIS. According to the Department of Defense, 50 U.S. military personnel have died in the campaign, with 13 of those casualties identified as combat- related.