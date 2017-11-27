Riverside Serviceman Killed in Iraq

A huge victory for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Monday as the Supreme Court decides the tribe does have rights to ground water in the Coachella Valley.
On Sunday, November 26, 2017, at about 4:30 AM, Officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to an alarm call at a business located in the 34000 block of Monterey Avenue, Palm Desert.
A man who robbed three women and attempted to sexually assault two of them after deliberately causing fender-benders that prompted the victims to pull over late at night on Interstate 215 in Riverside was sentenced today to 14 years in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
