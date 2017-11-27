Second Suspect in Palm Desert Business Break-in Arrested

A second suspect who allegedly took part in a break- in at a Palm Desert business, in which the burglars cut a hole through the wall of a neighboring building to gain access, was in custody today.

Jeremy Ketchem, 39, of Palm Desert was arrested in unincorporated Bermuda Dunes on Wednesday evening, three days after his alleged accomplice, 47- year-old Mark McGowan, was taken into custody.

Ketchem and McGowan are accused of breaking into the unnamed business in the 34000 block of Monterey Avenue in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. Deputies were alerted about 4:30 a.m. by an alarm at the business and discovered that a suspect or suspects had gained access ``by cutting a hole through the wall of the adjoining business,'' according to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Garcia.

McGowan was identified as a suspect and was arrested later that day at a home in the 42700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Palm Desert, where deputies found stolen property related to the burglary, according to the sergeant.

Additional stolen property from the business was found in Ketchem's home shortly following his arrest, Garcia alleged.

Ketchem, who's being held without bail, is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday. McGowan was released Sunday on $10,000 bail, according to county jail records.