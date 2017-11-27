Man Arrested for Allegedly Burglarizing Palm Desert Business

A man who allegedly broke into a Palm Desert business by cutting a hole through the wall of a neighboring building was arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime and is due to appear in court in late January, the sheriff's department reported today.

Mark McGowan, 47, is accused of breaking into the unnamed business in the 34000 block of Monterey Avenue in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, according to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Garcia.

Deputies were alerted about 4:30 a.m. by an alarm at the business and discovered that a suspect or suspects had gained access ``by cutting a hole through the wall of the adjoining business,'' he said.

McGowan was identified as a suspect and was arrested later that day at a home in the 42700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Palm Desert, where deputies found stolen property related to the burglary, according to the sergeant.

According to county jail records, McGowan was released Sunday on $10,000 bail.